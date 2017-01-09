Razer's stunning prototypes stolen from CES, CEO reports

Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Razer had a great CES, wowing many with Project Valerie, a triple-screened laptop, and Project Ariana, a smart projector that makes use of the company's Chroma lighting to make your gaming experience more immersive.

But the trade show didn't have the happiest of endings, with Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan reporting that two prototype devices were stolen from the company's CES booth.

"Two of our prototypes were stolen from our booth at CES today," Tan wrote in a Facebook post. "We have filed the necessary reports and are currently working with the show management as well as law enforcement to address this issue."

The exec has not dismissed this being a case of industrial espionage. "We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously -- it is cheating, and cheating doesn't sit well with us," he wrote.

Tan didn't specify exactly what combination of devices were stolen. Razer was contacted but did not immediately respond.

It's not the first time the company has had its prototypes stolen. Razer's offices were broken into back in 2011, with thieves taking off with two laptops -- early prototypes of what would become the Razer Blade.

Both Valerie and Ariana are currently concept devices, so there's no guarantee they'll ever hit store shelves.