On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Razer is holding an event to launch a new phone, most likely the Razer Phone 2. The livestream starts at 6:30 p.m. PT/ 9:30 p.m. ET and it's expected the company will announce a phone of some sort, and we're betting it's the Razer Phone 2.

At least, that's what all the evidence points to -- from the company's A Razer Phone 2 is officially on the way to a (now pulled) Amazon page showing off the unreleased phone. If the leak is anything to go by, the company's next phone will have wireless charging and an IP67 water resistance rating -- but it won't have a new design. According to the images from amazon, it will look nearly identical.

Either way, we'll know for sure soon. CNET received an invite to the Oct. 10 event back in September and while there isn't a specific mention of the follow-up to the original Razer Phone, the outline drawn on the invitation looks exactly like a phone.

Razer also recently, albeit temporarily, slashed the price of the original Razer Phone by $300 to $400 (the original price was $700). Was that a means to clear out some inventory before the new phone arrives? Possibly, but we'll have to wait until Wednesday night to know for sure.

The original Razer Phone, released late last year, was the company's first flagship Android phone. CNET praised the phone for its ultrasmooth Android performance with its 120Hz screen and impressive speakers, but its camera left a lot to be desired, especially in low-light situations.

You can watch Razer's livestream of the keynote

