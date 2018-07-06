Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The RAF released a free app on Friday, making it easier to watch the RAF100 formation over Buckingham Palace on July 10 through their phones and tablets.

The app -- called RAF100 AR Flypast -- is on the UK Google Play and iOS Stores and features 35 types of aircraft spanning the RAF's 100-year history. The list includes icons such as the Spitfire and runs to the state of the art F35 Lightning.

The RAF was formed on April 1, 1918.

"The RAF100 Flypast App allows users to see the historic formation flypast over Buckingham Palace in the comfort of your garden, at school or even in your front room," said Air Commodore Chris Jones.

RAF100 AR Flypast/Screenshot by CNET

"Users will be able to find out about the history of each plane through the App, as well as being able to create and collect their own planes."

The planes will be made available over the summer months, with the stages of the RAF100 Aircraft Tour. The next event takes place Horse Guards Parade in London from July 6-9, with stops in Glasgow and Birmingham before it finishes up in Manchester in mid-September.

You can share pictures and videos from flypasts using the #RAF100 hashtag. The RAF will show off the best ones on the big screen at the RAF100 Inspire Zone at the Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow & RAF100 finale on September 22-23.

In 2014, CNET's Geoffrey Morrison checked out the Royal Air Force Museum north of London and said it was a well worth a visit.