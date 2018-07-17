'Quieter' MacBook Pro keyboard is reportedly exclusive to 2018 model

iFixit

There's a new MacBook Pro keyboard in town, one which Apple merely says is quieter, but also presumably protects against damage from dust.

But if your MacBook Pro gets damaged by dust and you opt for the free repair program, you probably won't get the new quieter third-gen "butterfly switch" keyboard -- but rather a replacement for your original second-gen model.

That's according to MacRumors and Apple Insider, both of which say that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers won't be permitted to replace the old keyboards with the new model. It's reportedly exclusive to the 2018 MacBook Pro.

It's not clear why, but it's quite possible the new keyboard simply doesn't fit. iFixit just tore down the 13-inch model and discovered the top case had been shaved down, presumably to make more room for the new laptop's larger battery.

When Apple launched its free keyboard repair program in June, it made literally every existing model of MacBook Pro with the "butterfly switch" keyboard eligible.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.