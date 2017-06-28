Queen's VR app is called 'VR The Champions'

Neal Preston

Someday, someone was going to use the title "VR The Champions." At least Queen got the first shot.

Adam Lambert and Queen have a 360-degree concert experience app that's now available via Universal Music Group's VR platform, VRTGO. It's not free: at $9.99, however, it's less than some albums.

The 360-degree concert video was shot at Barcelona's Palau Sant Jordi, and originally premiered last year at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The concert app works with Gear VR, Oculus, Vive and Owl VR headsets, and also plays in 360 via mobile or web browsers.