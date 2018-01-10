Quartz is a water bottle that cleans itself

Enlarge Image Ian Knighton/CNET

Admit it: You clean your water bottle sparingly, at best. The Quartz Bottle, which was on display today at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, wants to take over the responsibility by using ultraviolet light to keep itself and your water clean.

Here's how Quartz works: The cap of the 18-ounce (about half a liter) bottle contains a UV-C light that activates every four hours. According to Quartz, that UV light purifies your water and the bottle itself.

Quartz will cost $99 when it goes on sale later this year. But there's already plenty of interest: The company raised almost $1.4 million (roughly £1 million/AU$1.8 million) during its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign last year.

Features

Charges with USB

One charge last two to three months

Available in five colors: black, pink, blue, white and mint

Double-insulated to keep liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours

