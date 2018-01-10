CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
Smart Home

Quartz is a water bottle that cleans itself

It also purifies your water thanks to a UV-C light in the cap.

quartz-bottle-product-photos-1Enlarge Image

The Quartz Bottle will be available purifies water and cleans itself automatically.

 Ian Knighton/CNET
quartz-bottle-product-photos-4Enlarge Image

The cap of the Quartz contains a UV-C light that purifies water and keeps the bottle clean.

 Ian Knighton/CNET

Admit it: You clean your water bottle sparingly, at best. The Quartz Bottle, which was on display today at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, wants to take over the responsibility by using ultraviolet light to keep itself and your water clean. 

Here's how Quartz works: The cap of the 18-ounce (about half a liter) bottle contains a UV-C light that activates every four hours. According to Quartz, that UV light purifies your water and the bottle itself.

Quartz will cost $99 when it goes on sale later this year. But there's already plenty of interest: The company raised almost $1.4 million (roughly £1 million/AU$1.8 million) during its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign last year.

Features

  • Charges with USB
  • One charge last two to three months
  • Available in five colors: black, pink, blue, white and mint
  • Double-insulated to keep liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.

CES 2018
Next Article: Samsung's next big thing isn't something you can buy