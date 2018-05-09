Qualcomm's new chip to land in Wear OS smartwaches later this year

Getty Images

Qualcomm is working on new chips for Wear OS smartwatches, according to a report from Wearable, Tuesday.

"You will see this new platform, this new architecture, significantly improve the look and feel of the watch whether you're interacting with it or not," Qualcomm's senior director of wearables Pankaj Kedia told the site.

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new chip, as well as a lead smartwatch are expected later in the year.