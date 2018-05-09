CNET también está disponible en español.

Qualcomm's new chip to land in Wear OS smartwaches later this year

The chip maker is also reportedly working on a smartwatch.

We could see a new smartwatch chip from Qualcomm later in the year.

Qualcomm is working on new chips for  Wear OS smartwatches, according to a report from Wearable, Tuesday.

"You will see this new platform, this new architecture, significantly improve the look and feel of the watch whether you're interacting with it or not," Qualcomm's senior director of wearables Pankaj Kedia told the site. 

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The new chip, as well as a lead smartwatch are expected later in the year.

