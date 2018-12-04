Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit: Watch 5G keynote live, 2 p.m. ET

Qualcomm is expected to show off a 5G concept phone later today at its Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii. The phone, which is being made in partnership with Samsung, will be powered by Qualcomm's next-gen mobile processor, along with the Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem and Qualcomm antenna modules.
You can watch today's stream embedded above (or at qualcomm.com) at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m PT. Today's event is the first of 3 keynotes from the chipmaker's third annual confab, with the company promising "several industry milestones related to 5G, Snapdragon mobile platforms, and Always Connected PCs."
That itinerary is a natural progression from last year's event, which saw the debut of the Snapdragon 845 (that went on to power most of 2017's high-profile Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and OnePlus 6T) and the first wave of Qualcomm-powered Windows laptops, boasting battery life of 20 hours or more.
We'll have complete coverage of Qualcomm's announcements all week.
