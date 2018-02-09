Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's revised $121B buyout offer

Claudia Cruz/CNET

Chipmaker Qualcomm on Thursday rejected a revised $121 billion buyout offer from Broadcom, but suggested the two companies meet to address what it called "serious deficiencies in value and certainty" in Broadcom's proposal.

Qualcomm said Broadcom's latest offer to acquire all outstanding shares of the San Jose, California, chipmaker for $82 per share "materially undervalues" Qualcomm and falls short of the firm regulatory commitment it would demand given the risk of a failed transaction due to antitrust concerns.

Broadcom, which makes chips for everything from cable modems to set-top boxes and digital video recorders, first launched an unsolicited bid for Qualcomm, the world's largest maker of chips and processors for phones, in November for $70 a share, or $105 billion. The acquisition would have been the biggest in tech history, surpassing AOL's acquisition of Time Warner in 2001.

A combination of the two would create a chip giant supplying components to a wide array of electronic gadgets found in your home or pocket. The deal marks a surprising turnaround from nearly a decade ago, when the two companies were bitter rivals in the courtroom.

But a week after Broadcom's unsolicited offer, Qualcomm rejected the proposal, saying it significantly undervalued the company.

"If you are not willing to agree to do whatever is necessary to ensure a transaction closes, we will need you to be extremely clear and specific about exactly what actions you would refuse to take, so that we can properly evaluate the risk to Qualcomm's shareholders," Qualcomm Chairman Paul Jacobs wrote to Broadcom CEO Hock Tan in a letter published by Qualcomm.

Broadcom didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

