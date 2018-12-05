Qualcomm's plan for 5G Android phones in 2019: Here's what's coming

If your next Android phone taps into 5G speeds, chances are you have Qualcomm to thank. The world's largest chipmaker has a hand in nearly every top Android phone you care about, from Galaxy and Pixel phones to the cult favorite, OnePlus. That's why the features and advancements that Qualcomm lays out at its three-day Snapdragon Technology Summit matter: They set the course for the world's first 5G phones.
5G is no longer a distant dream. "We're months away from launching 5G," Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon told the crowd.
During the keynote, Amon showed off a prototype 5G device that could tap into 5G networks that Verizon and AT&T lit up in a convention center ballroom. Samsung also had a prototype design of its first 5G phone, one that it promised will launch with Verizon and AT&T in the first half of 2019. (Too bad we weren't allowed to touch it.)
Here were the biggest announcements from Day 1:
- Samsung and Qualcomm's photo prototypes tease our 5G future
- Qualcomm reveals Snapdragon 855, its next chip for 5G (and 4G) phones, with more details coming Weds
- Samsung and Verizon will partner on a 5G smartphone in the first half of 2019
- Samsung will make a 5G smartphone for AT&T, too
- Samsung, Verizon and AT&T hint that a 5G phone and service is going to cost you
- Qualcomm: 5G Android flagship phones will storm the 2019 holidays
- World's first ultrasonic fingerprint reader unlocks your phone with sound waves
- Verizon plans to set up 5G incubators in Washington, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area to target specific uses for the fast networks
Stay tuned for complete on-the-ground-coverage of Snapdragon mobile platforms on Wednesday, and Always Connected PCs on Thursday.
