Qualcomm's plan for 5G Android phones in 2019: Here's what's coming

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

If your next Android phone taps into 5G speeds, chances are you have Qualcomm to thank. The world's largest chipmaker has a hand in nearly every top Android phone you care about, from Galaxy and Pixel phones to the cult favorite, OnePlus. That's why the features and advancements that Qualcomm lays out at its three-day Snapdragon Technology Summit matter: They set the course for the world's first 5G phones.

5G is no longer a distant dream. "We're months away from launching 5G," Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon told the crowd.

During the keynote, Amon showed off a prototype 5G device that could tap into 5G networks that Verizon and AT&T lit up in a convention center ballroom. Samsung also had a prototype design of its first 5G phone, one that it promised will launch with Verizon and AT&T in the first half of 2019. (Too bad we weren't allowed to touch it.)

Now playing: Watch this: Qualcomm gives us a glimpse of our future in 5G

Here were the biggest announcements from Day 1:

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Stay tuned for complete on-the-ground-coverage of Snapdragon mobile platforms on Wednesday, and Always Connected PCs on Thursday.

Read now: Everything you need to know about the 5G revolution

Read next: Samsung, Verizon will partner on 5G smartphone in first half of 2019