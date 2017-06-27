Qualcomm loses bid to squash FTC antitrust lawsuit

CNET

Qualcomm's legal battle with the Federal Trade Commission will carry on.

A US federal judge ruled against Qualcomm's motion to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed by the FTC, according to The Wall Street Journal. The suit alleges that Qualcomm used its power and position in the industry to extract high royalties from phone manufacturers and weaken rivals. Qualcomm argued the suit didn't have merit and that the agency's claim lacked evidence.

The ruling, while expected, means the case will proceed. It marks the latest legal tie-up for the company, which is already facing a separate legal battle with Apple, a $850 million fine from South Korean competition regulators, and a fine of almost $1 billion in China.

Qualcomm said it would continue to fight the FTC suit.

"We look forward to further proceedings in which we will be able to develop a more accurate factual record and the FTC will have the burden to prove its claims which we continue to believe are without merit," Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm's general counsel, said in an emailed statement.

The FTC couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Qualcomm, a pioneer in wireless technology, makes the processor that acts as the brains of mobile devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8, as well the radio chip found in the iPhone 7.