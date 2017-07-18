Qualcomm loses appeal against EU's $660,000-a-day threat

Qualcomm

Qualcomm is in a pickle.

The US chipmaker lost an appeal against a $660,000-a-day penalty that could be imposed upon it by the European Commission, Reuters reported on Monday.

Qualcomm could incur a daily fine amounting to 580,000 euros (nearly $669,000) for failing to submit documents requested by the Commission, which had charged the company for employing unfair, monopolistic practices to beat its British rival, Icera.

In a court filing seen by the publication, Qualcomm said the request involved an extensive amount of work and incurred financial costs estimated to be no less than three million euros ($3.45 million).

The appeal was dismissed by court president Marc Jaeger, who said Qualcomm "does not claim that its financial viability would be at risk or that its market share could be affected substantially."

"Furthermore, it does not give any explanation as to why it would be impossible to seek compensation for the alleged financial costs it would suffer by answering the questions," he added.

Over the years, Qualcomm has been found guilty by courts in China and South Korea for monopolising the industry, and was slapped with fines amounting to almost $1 billion in each country. The latest turn of events comes as news surfaced last month that the company will continue its battle against the Federal Trade Commission, which brought Qualcomm to court over allegations it demanded excessive royalties from phone manufacturers and weakened competition with its power and position in the market.

The embattled company is also separately engaged in a court battle with Apple, who alleges the licensing terms it negotiated with the chipmaker were unfair.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.