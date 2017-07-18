Qualcomm and Apple may be calling for a truce

Lynn La/CNET

Qualcomm's and Apple's legal spat could be coming to an end.

At Fortune's Brainstorm Tech conference yesterday, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said he didn't see a reason why the company's ongoing dispute with Apple won't be settled outside of court like similar cases previously, because there's "not really anything new," Fortune reported on Monday.

The court battle, which ensued in January, began with Apple taking Qualcomm to court over allegations of unfair licensing terms. The argument escalated over the past six months, with both companies firing back and forth at each other with their own accusations. Most recently, Qualcomm sought a ban on Apple devices that run on chips other than its own, saying Apple uses its technology without paying for it.

No announcement pertaining to a resolution is available yet, said Mollenkopf, declining questions on the matter.

Qualcomm has more than enough on its plate to worry about even without its fight with Apple. The company just lost its appeal against a $660,000 daily penalty that the EU could impose upon it for not submitting documents requested by the European Commission, which charged the company with pushing out its rival, Icera, using anti-competitive measures. In the US, it's also battling the FTC's antitrust suit, which accuses the company of charging excessive royalties and weakening rivals with its market dominance.

CNET has reached out to Qualcomm and Apple for comments.

