Purported Google Pixel 3 Lite appears next to iPhone XR, Pixel 3 XL in leaked pics

Google released its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL back in October, but there may be another Pixel 3 phone on the way.
Russian blog Wylsa seems to have gotten its hands on a Google Pixel 3 Lite, the rumored affordable version of the Pixel 3. Wylsa shared several pictures of the unannounced device, showing it off next to other popular phones like the Pixel 3 XL, original Google Pixel, iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone 5S. You can check them out below:
CNET cannot independently confirm that the Pixel 3 Lite is the real deal, so take these photos with a grain of salt. However, this does seem awfully similar to when a handful of Russian blogs got their hands on the Pixel 3 XL before its release. Note that Wylsa was one of those blogs.
There's no word on exact pricing, but the Pixel 3 Lite reportedly has certain features to make it more affordable than its siblings. According to Wylsa, it has a plastic back instead of glass, it uses a cheaper Snapdragon 670 processor, it has no microSD slot and comes with 4GB RAM/32GB of storage. The report also points out that it has a high-quality camera like the other Pixel 3 phones.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
