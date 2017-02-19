Next 'Purge' movie will be born on the Fourth of July

Enlarge Image Universal

The all-American "Purge" series will set off fireworks with the fourth film in the series, set to premiere on Independence Day, July 4, 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Purge" franchise creator James DeMonaco won't direct again, but will write the script and work with the producers to select a new director.

Back in 2016, DeMonaco told CinemaBlend that this latest installment in the dystopian horror franchise would be a prequel, explaining how American came to decide a 12-hour period when all crime was legal was a good idea.

"That seems the natural next chapter in this," DeMonaco said at the time. "How did this country get to a place where we were now accepting this kind of atrocity, this terrible thing, each year? I think there's something interesting in that."