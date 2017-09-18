Frank Castle, better known as Marvel's super-antihero The Punisher, has a very particular set of skills and they are on full display in a ruthless 30-second teaser for the upcoming Netflix series.

Netflix posted the video to social media on Monday with a one-word message: "Surprise." It features shaky camera work as Castle, dressed in a hoodie, takes out a group of armed men in a forest with ninja-like efficiency. "I'm coming for you," he says into the camera.

The teaser comes hot on the heels of last week's release of another brief video teaser and a set of photos from the show. Jon Bernthal returns as Castle after guest-starring in "Marvel's Daredevil" and earning his own spinoff story.

One big unknown about "Marvel's The Punisher" is the release date. We expect the series to debut this fall. A fan on Twitter asked for a premiere date and received this reply: "And I'm going to need you to sit down and wait your turn." OK. I guess we'll wait.