If Star Wars can have a legion of cool directors (J.J. Abrams, Gareth Edwards, Rian Johnson, Ron Howard) reimagining a galaxy far, far away, then why can't Star Trek get a fresh new story by other directors and screenwriters?

Star Trek's modern-day movie reboot kicked off with the 2009 "Star Trek" film J.J. Abrams penned by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, and continued with the same director-screenwriting team for the 2013 film "Star Trek: Into Darkness." In 2016, the film "Star Trek: Beyond" was directed by Justin Lin with a script from Simon Pegg and Doug Jung.

Now it looks like indie movie director and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino wants to put his own spin on the crew of the Enterprise.

According to reports on Monday night from Deadline and Variety, sources said that Tarantino has come up with a great idea for a Star Trek movie at Paramount, and Star Trek director/producer J.J. Abrams plans to assemble a writers room to possibly make a movie based on Tarantino's idea.

Paramount declined comment on any specifics of the idea, but we have a few suggestions on what a Tarantino Star Trek might look like.

Reservoir Cadets

Why must students at Starfleet Academy be so goody-goody? What if a handful of cadets went off the rails and decided to be very, very bad? In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The First Duty" we finally see Wesley Crusher go down a dark path by keeping the truth about a fellow student's accidental death secret to prevent expulsion from the Academy.

In the end, Wesley does the right thing and speaks up. But what would happen if members of Starfleet Academy decided to go rogue and turn into thieves? It would be fun to see a Tarantino-style heist story (especially one gone bad) happen in the Star Trek universe.

Klingons Unchained

In the entire cinematic history of Star Trek, we have never seen the Klingons go completely violent. Klingons have performed intense rituals and fought battles against infringing Enterprise crew members. But with Tarantino's darker influence, maybe we'll finally get a very bloody version of the kind of violence Klingons can be capable off. They are a race of fearless warriors, so why not show fans the kind of brute savagery that lurks inside of every Klingon? Imagine a "Kill Bill" or "Django Unchained" revenge film where a wronged Klingon decides to murder everyone who betrayed him.

True Vulcan Romance

Tarantino isn't just known for his foul-mouthed characters who kill each other right and left while spouting a litany of pop culture references. He also has a knack for showing both the bonding and destructive power of love. "True Romance" is an unconventional love story about a guy who gets visions from Elvis and the call girl who loves him. But what if we finally saw a movie completely about a Vulcan love story?

Vulcans are known for suppressing their emotions. Vulcans strive to live by logic and reason with as little emotion as possible -- following Surak's code of emotional control.

Yet when Vulcans can no longer manage their emotions they suffer extreme cases of rage and passion. Imagine what Tarantino could do with a Vulcan who can no longer control his or her emotions. Better yet, what would a Tarantino-style mind meld or pon farr ritual look like?

Pulp Enterprise

Tarantino is a very talented storyteller, especially when it comes to weaving separate stories into a larger, connected narrative. "Pulp Fiction" showed us what happens when a multitude of quirky characters collide into each other, in a tale that is anything but linear.

What if Tarantino showed us multiple perspectives from everyone living on the Enterprise including a warp core engineer, a bartender working in lounge, a medical officer, or the person in charge of the holodeck?

Now what if we saw the seedy, weird side of the Enterprise? There's no way that every single person working on the Enterprise has a strong moral compass, and Tarantino knows how to exploit those weaknesses in characters best on a big screen.

What would you like to see Tarantino do with the Star Trek universe?

