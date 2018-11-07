PUBG is free for Xbox this weekend

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG for short, is free this weekend for the Xbox One as part of an event called Free Play Days For All.

While you can download the game for free now, but you'll only be able to play with full functionality from Nov. 8-11, according to a post from Xbox on Wednesday. The game usually costs $29.99.

On Monday, Xbox tweeted that there was big news on the way about PUBG.

Tune in to #X018 at 3 PM CT November 10 for:

🐔Big #PUBG news

🏹The Forge expansion for Shadow of the #TombRaider

🧟#StateofDecay2 updates

👀And more exclusive lookshttps://t.co/II5cAODlxn pic.twitter.com/7P0csGpVba — Xbox (@Xbox) November 5, 2018

In PUBG, players parachute onto an island and fight it out to be the last person standing. The game already has a free mobile version.

In September, there was speculation that PUBG would be headed to PlayStation 4 soon after it was spotted on the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee.

Update, 9:12 a.m. PT: Adds additional details from Xbox blog post.