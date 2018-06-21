PUBG introduces a Fortnite-inspired Event Pass for $10

Screenshot by Aloysius Low/CNET

PlayerUnknown's Battleground is taking a page from its major competitor Fortnite with a $10 (roughly £8 or AU$13 converted) new Event Pass that will launch with its upcoming Sanhok map.

The pass, set to launch globally on June 22, Friday, will last for four weeks and allow players to unlock outfits exclusive to the pass that can't be purchased from the in-game store. Players can complete daily challenges and missions to gain levels (up to 30). This is similar to Fortnite's three-week long Battle Pass, which features 100 levels and rewards for each one.

Battle passes aren't a new thing, despite helping Fortnite become a smashing success for its publisher, Epic Games.

Valve's DoTA 2 used a similar model for previous runs of its annual The International tournament, as well as using it for regular seasons, with over $90 million in revenue generated for the 2017 International (25 percent of which goes back to the prize pool).