ProtonVPN helps keep your digital life private for free

ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN wants you to be able to browse the internet without worrying who might be spying on you. After launching an encrypted email service called ProtonMail in 2014, the online privacy company debuted its latest service on Tuesday. ProtonVPN is now available to the public after extensive beta testing and a year in development.

Better yet, ProtonVPN has a number of subscription packages, and the cheapest option is free. If you like the service, you can upgrade or downgrade at any time. Essentially, the public vpn or "virtual private network" routes your connection to the internet through secure channels that travel through multiple countries.

As stated on the company's blog, ProtonVPN "allows users to browse the web without being tracked, bypass online censorship blocks, and also increases security by passing all internet traffic through a strongly encrypted tunnel.

Proton cited numerous reasons for the service, including the US government's rollback of internet privacy regulations and upcoming battle over net neutrality. Proton's blog also references the UK's recent online surveillance laws and countries that restrict what websites you can visit.

Check out the various subscriptions here. ProtonVPN looks to have an admirable goal of bringing an open, private internet to all. The company also promises to never sell your data for ad revenue.