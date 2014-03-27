Projector tech meets art at the Biennale of Sydney

Panasonic projectors are behind much of the artwork on show at the 19th Biennale of Sydney.

(Credit: Dave Cheng/CNET)

The Biennale is a visual arts festival held every two years, showcasing artworks in various locations around the city. Some of the main locations for this year's event are the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) and Cockatoo Island.

Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist works with film and video, projecting her work onto the walls of galleries and dedicated spaces around the world. For her artwork "Mercy Garden Retour Skin", which is located in the MCA, she has used six Panasonic PT-DW640 projectors suspended from the ceiling to display her work. The 6000 lumens from each projector throw the video image across three walls. Viewers sit in the middle of the room on beanbags and cushions, able to watch the entire video unfolding in a mirroring effect across each wall.

(Credit: Dave Cheng/CNET)

Elsewhere in the museum, Douglas Gordon's "Phantom" artwork is projected using the PT-DZ110XE projector and lens. Set to a soundtrack composed by Rufus Wainwright, the projection brings an eye to life. Viewers can walk around the artwork and see the projection from both sides.

(Credit: Dave Cheng/CNET)

Also on show at the MCA is Ann Lislegaard's "Oracles, Owls... Some Animals Never Sleep". This work features two home theatre PR-AR100 projectors throwing 3D animations of owls side-by-side against a screen. The owls reference both Blade Runner and Philip K. Dick's "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" in their speech.

The Biennale of Sydney runs until 9 June 2014.