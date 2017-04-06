Project Scorpio specs unveiled: The next Xbox has serious power

Microsoft's next Xbox gaming console, dubbed Project Scorpio, arrives in the fourth quarter of 2017. Today Microsoft teased us with what will make it 'the most powerful game console ever made.'

Consoles

Last year Sony gave us the PlayStation 4 Pro, a more powerful version of the PS4 that allows you to play certain games at higher resolutions. Microsoft has the Xbox One S, its souped up Xbox One. But Project Scorpio -- coming in the fourth quarter of 2017 -- is supposed to take things to a whole another level. An Xbox One on steroids if you will. And today Microsoft teased us with its specs, though we still don't know what the new console will look like or how much it will cost.

Here are the specs according to Eurogamer.net and Digital Foundry, which got an exclusive preview of the console from Microsoft:

  • CPU: Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz
  • GPU: 40 customized compute units at 1172MHz
  • Memory: 12GB GGDR5
  • Memory Bandwidth: 326GB/s
  • Hard drive: 1TB (2.5-inch)
  • Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray

Watch Eurogamer's full reveal of the specs below.

Microsoft will be revealing Project Scorpio in full at its E3 press conference in June.

Fbl

CNET First Take

More stories

Up Next: Retiring with robots? How your folks will get high-tech help
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF