Project Scorpio specs unveiled: The next Xbox has serious power

Last year Sony gave us the PlayStation 4 Pro, a more powerful version of the PS4 that allows you to play certain games at higher resolutions. Microsoft has the Xbox One S, its souped up Xbox One. But Project Scorpio -- coming in the fourth quarter of 2017 -- is supposed to take things to a whole another level. An Xbox One on steroids if you will. And today Microsoft teased us with its specs, though we still don't know what the new console will look like or how much it will cost.

Here are the specs according to Eurogamer.net and Digital Foundry, which got an exclusive preview of the console from Microsoft:

CPU: Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz

GPU: 40 customized compute units at 1172MHz

Memory: 12GB GGDR5

Memory Bandwidth: 326GB/s

Hard drive: 1TB (2.5-inch)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray

Watch Eurogamer's full reveal of the specs below.

Microsoft will be revealing Project Scorpio in full at its E3 press conference in June.

