When Prince Harry weds the American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19, the entire world will be watching. After all, the royals have a knack for making sure their elaborate weddings set the bar high for the rest of us commoners getting hitched.

Because of the pomp and circumstance of royal weddings, they tend to dominate social media -- some platforms more than others.

While Facebook mentions of the royal union spiked more notably when the couple announced their engagement back in November, some royal wedding-related content has already reached 80,000 pins since April according to new analysis from NewsWhip Analytics, Fast Company reported on Thursday.

Facebook may have a larger audience, but when it comes to royal wedding buzz Pinterest is king. Since 70 percent of Pinterest users are women it's perhaps not surprising that more of its users are focused on the Meghan and Harry's big day.

Pinterest is considered the number one destination for wedding planning. You can curate everything from flowers to wedding dresses on Pinterest, which comes in handy when trying to decide on the right outfit or make a mood board of the perfect cake to serve guests.

Pinterest says 40 million people plan weddings on the site every year. People using Pinterest also save nearly 900 million pins about weddings and conduct 378 million wedding-related searches every single year.

Facebook is more suited to sharing memes and articles, so it's not necessarily the best place to organize ideas for the perfect commitment ceremony.

Regardless of where you prefer to plan your dream day, you should probably resign yourself to the probability that you won't have the most-pinned wedding of 2018. Still, there's always next year.

