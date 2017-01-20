At Trump's inauguration day, tech falters in getting the word out

Maggie Reardon/CNET

As he took the oath of office on Friday, President Donald Trump reiterated his campaign pledge that he would work to "rebuild our country" and vowed that "the forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."

"January 20th, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again," Trump told the crowd during his 16-minute speech from the Capitol Steps. "Everyone is listening to you now."

Well, not if you were one of the people on the ground in Washington, DC, like me, trying to reach out to colleagues, family or friends on social media.

You'd think in an age of 4G communication and Twitter, that it would be easy to share videos, photos and thoughts as the 70-year-old real estate mogul was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

But on Friday morning, I watched thousands of people in front of the Capitol -- all carrying phones, all taking photos and videos -- trying and failing to send their words and images. (AT&T tells me its customers used more than 4.5 terabytes of data during the morning's ceremony, compared with 527 gigabytes of data for the entire day for Barack Obama's inauguration in 2013. In comparison, AT&T customers used more than 5.2 TB of data at last year's Super Bowl.)

Maggie Reardon/CNET

Talk about frustrating. Our mobile devices have become extensions of ourselves. Almost every moment of the 2016 election was tweeted on Twitter, shared on Instagram or discussed on Facebook. And now we have a president whose primary form of communicating with the world is through two Twitter accounts (his own, with nearly 21 million followers, and @POTUS, which switched to Trump from Obama on Friday and had over 5 million followers by mid-day.)

"It's about sharing the experience and wanting to let people know they are part of the experience," said Marcia DiStaso, an associate professor of public relations and social media at Penn State University. "It's the check-in mentality. We care more about people hearing us as a collective than individually."

Thanks to network overload, our voices had to wait to be heard.

The situation was nearly the same the bitterly cold January day when Obama was elected to his firm term, but for different reasons. In 2009, Facebook was only five years old, and Twitter and YouTube were just three years old -- they were not even close to being a daily habit for most people. Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp didn't exist, and the Apple iPhone had been on the market for about 18 months.

Oh, and there was no such thing as live video streaming.

Even making a phone call was a challenge in Washington, DC on January 20, 2009. Almost everyone on the mall or along the parade route had trouble using their phones.

Things change

But while both inaugurations suffered from a failure to communicate, they differed in other ways. Let's start with the crowd.

Organizers expected 800,000 and 900,000 people to attend Friday's inauguration ceremony, down from an estimated 1 million in 2009 and 1.8 million in 2013. Back then, I stood in a security line for two hours, then had to run to my spot to catch Obama being sworn in.

Today: No line whatsoever (Check out photo comparisons of the crowd size here and here.)

Maggie Reardon/CNET

Eight years ago, people joined hands and sang about unity as they waited for the new president to leave Capitol Hill and the parade to begin. For Trump's swearing in, the crowd booed Senator Chuck Schumer, the only Democrat to speak at the inauguration for what they perceived were partisan remarks. And they cried "Drain the swamp!" and "Lock her up!" when images of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton came on the jumbo TV screen. It felt ... disturbing.

Even members of Republican Senator Tim Scott's staff, who had driven here from South Carolina, to support the new president, told me they wished the crowd showed more respect for the dignity of the office and the ceremony. "Hello, someone voted for him," I overheard one staffer say as the crowd yelled at Schumer to sit down. "This is a democracy isn't it?"

In fact, the peaceful transition from one administration to another is the best proof that US democracy is alive and well. The day isn't over yet, and people are protesting in many of the streets. I'll share more impressions from around the capital city and the parade.