Every few months, a new uber-expensive product surfaces, and those of us without yachts and chauffeurs marvel at the shopping lists of the super-rich.
$425 (£333, $561AU) for pre-mudded blue jeans? $3,000 (£2,355, $3,964AU) for colored pencils? $11,000 (£8,635, $14,535AU) for 30 grapes?
This time, the item inspiring the jokes is a $185 paper clip (£145, $244AU) -- really a money clip shaped like a paper clip -- from noted designer Prada. Sold at Barneys.com, the item is made in Italy of polished sterling silver. If you have so much money that you need to clip it together, what's another $185 to keep your cash in check?
Twitter could barely hold it together when social-media jokesters discovered the product.
Of course, there were more than a few jokes involving Microsoft Clippy.
Want to save $35? Barneys is also selling a non-Prada version of the paper clip money clip (twisted version also available) for $150 (£117, $198AU).
Or you could just stuff your money in a wallet and pick up a box of 100 paperclips at Target for $1.29 (£1.01, $1.70AU).
