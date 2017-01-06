'Powerless' trailer pits DC superheroes against ordinary people

Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird -- no, it's a plane -- no it's a giant chunk of rubble falling towards your head.

Superhero battles may look spectacular, but for ordinary people a clash of superpowered beings is fraught with danger and property damage. That's the premise for new sitcom "Powerless", which has dropped its first trailer.

The comedy show follows the employees of Wayne Security, a company presumably owned by Batman's millionaire alter ego Bruce Wayne. The wacky crew help protect the people of Charm City against the fall-out from punch-ups between DC comics superheroes, with no doubt hi-laaarious consequences. Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi and "Rogue One" robotic star Alan Tudyk lead the cast.

Superheroes work in Marvel's grim'n'gritty Netflix shows and DC's light-hearted TV adventures, so it'll be interesting to see if caped crusaders work in an out-and-out sitcom. "Powerless" debuts on 2 February on NBC.