PotCoin is flying Dennis Rodman to the US-North Korea summit. (You read that right.)

The headline pretty much says it all, but let me spell it out again here:

PotCoin, a cryptocurrency a la BitCoin that markets itself exclusively to the marijuana industry, has apparently agreed to send former NBA star Dennis Rodman to Singapore to help "his friends" Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un broker a peace deal.

Rodman just confirmed the trip on his Twitter feed:

Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @Prince_Mrketing , I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, @realDonaldTrump and Marshall Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/QGPZ8nPrBE — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 8, 2018

A State Department spokesman told CNET that Rodman isn't part of the official delegation, saying: "We have no comment on Dennis Rodman's private travel. He's not a representative of the U.S. government."

The BBC reports that Rodman and Kim Jung Un might actually be friends, pointing out that North Korean state TV channels have closely covered the former basketball star's previous visits to the country -- in one case giving him a full 30 minutes of airtime.

And yes, Rodman knows Trump, famously being kicked off The Apprentice for misspelling Melania Trump's first name. Maybe more importantly, there's this tweet from Trump himself back in 2014:

Dennis Rodman was either drunk or on drugs (delusional) when he said I wanted to go to North Korea with him. Glad I fired him on Apprentice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2014

That's from before Trump was even a presdential candidate, much less president.

It's not the first time PotCoin has sent Rodman to hang out with Kim Jong Un, by the way:

Last September, Rodman told Good Morning Britain that he hangs out with Kim Jong Un "all the time" and just wants to "straighten things out for everyone to get along together."

Dennis Rodman happens to be one of the 1,000+ celebrities who'll now give you a video shoutout for money via Cameo. In his case, it'll cost you $1,000.

PotCoin and Rodman's agent didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.