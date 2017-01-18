Your next Postmates order might be delivered by a robot

Photo by Starship Technologies

Your friendly neighborhood robot might soon be delivering your food. Small, six wheeled drones from Starship Technologies will start taking orders in Redwood City, California, and Washington DC.

After raising $17.2 million in seed funding earlier this month, startup Starship Tech will launch its first delivery pilot program in the US. The company will work with food delivery services DoorDash -- in California -- and Postmates -- in DC. The bots gained legal approval to travel on sidewalks and crosswalks last year in those locations as well as Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Starship already has a number of delivery partners in Europe such as Just Eat, Hermes Parcel Delivery, Media Markt, Swiss Post and Wolt.

Obviously, Starship will be using the pilot programs to gauge delivery times and customer response to fast food on demand courtesy of a robot. Both Postmates and DoorDash have offered assurances that they don't intend to use the drones to replace human drivers -- just to enhance their respective fleets.