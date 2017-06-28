Pornhub's newest videos can work with teledildonics

Pornhub

The future of sex could be pretty interactive, but it's starting with men.

Top porn streaming company Pornhub announced a new channel of interactive videos that will work with the latest generation of connected male sex toys. The videos, according Pornhub, will work with the Fleshlight Launch and Kiiroo Onyx, featuring "an eclectic mix of content, offering an assortment of themes and appealing to various target audiences."

Sex toys and content geared to women are arriving later on, working with OhMiBod, We-Vibe, Lovense Lush and Kiiroo Pearl, but Pornhub didn't confirm when.

The new interactive channel will also work with VR eventually, combining the synced content with immersive video. The link -- extremely NSFW, by the way -- is here.

Corey Price, VP of Pornhub, answered some of our questions below.

Q: Does each video get programmed to work with connected sex toys? Or do videos automatically work?

Price: Videos have been specially programmed to work with connected sex toys. We have a data layer overlaid on the video that sends synchronized pulses that mimic tactile sensations from the vagina, ass and mouth that are transmitted to a user's synced wireless interactive sex toy. Hand motions would also be replicated.

How do videos end up syncing with the toys? Is it via video or sound, or is it specifically programmed for each piece of content?

There is a pairing process during which the player needs to connect to the user's sex toy via an Android or iOS app. Once the video starts playing, the pulses from the toy will replicate what is happening on the screen of their PC or mobile device.

Will sensations vary based on the action, or is more about rhythm/speed?

They will be based upon the action. If the video content is depicting a fast action scene, the rhythm/speed will intensify. For slower scenes, that draw out the excitement and build it up through the duration of the scene, the rhythm and speeds slow down and work in tandem with the content being broadcasted.