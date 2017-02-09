CNET asks: Which Netflix original are you most looking forward to in 2017?

Content is king, and Netflix has proven to be a strong player when it comes to creating original series.

From "House of Cards" to "Stranger Things," the video-streaming provider has changed the game with full seasons of award-winning shows that you can watch as soon as they hit the platform.

Netflix started acquiring, producing and coproducing content in early 2011. This year they have a $6 billion programming budget (!!) and are aiming for 1,000 hours of original content, including the expansion of their family-friendly offerings.

This means that this year we'll have a lot of viewing options inside the platform, from new seasons of favorite shows to brand-new programs to be added. But which series is the most anticipated of them all?

