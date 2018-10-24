Police hunt David Schwimmer look-alike, Schwimmer responds

Enlarge Image Blackpool Police/David Schwimmer video screenshot by CNET

Ross Geller appears to be a wanted man in the UK town of Blackpool.

Blackpool Police posted a Facebook request on Tuesday asking the public to help identify a thief caught on tape stealing what looks like a case of beer from a restaurant. People immediately latched onto the man's resemblance to actor David Schwimmer, famous for his role as Ross on the sitcom Friends.

Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th... Posted by Blackpool Police on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

The comments section on the Blackpool Police Facebook post is stuffed to the gills with Friends references to Moist Maker sandwiches and Ross's doppelganger Russ. So far, the post has over 137,000 comments.

Schwimmer himself took to Twitter to prove his innocence by posting a video of himself in New York -- running through a grocery store aisle with a case of beer.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation," Schwimmer wrote.

The Blackpool Police also backed Schwimmer's version of events. "We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date," the police wrote on Facebook.

The incident has turned into an entertaining internet bonding experience, bringing together Friends fans, Twitter users, a famous actor and a UK police force. It doesn't seem to have resulted in an arrest yet, but any David Schwimmer lookalikes in Blackpool might want to lay low for awhile.