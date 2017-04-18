Police: Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens dead

Cleveland Police Department

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the suspect accused of fatally shooting an elderly man in Cleveland and posting it to Facebook is dead.

The suspect, Steve Stephens, 37, was initially spotted just after 11 a.m. by an alert citizen in Erie County, Pennsylvania, police said in a statement Tuesday on Facebook. Troopers located and pursued Stephens for approximately two miles when they attempted a PIT maneuver to disable Stephens' car. As the vehicle was spinning our of control from the maneuver, Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head, police said.

No injuries to law enforcement or members of the public were reported.

Stephens on Sunday posted videos of both his intent to murder someone and then the act itself. He later went on Facebook Live to discuss the killing, according to CBS News. Cleveland police said a nationwide manhunt for the suspect was underway. Police identified the victim as Robert Godwin Sr., 74.

In response to the disturbing videos, Facebook on Monday said it will review its "reporting flows" so that people can flag video and other content that violates its standards. It's also exploring technologies like artificial intelligence to help prevent these videos from being shared in their entirety.