Police dashcam catches literal game of cat and mouse

The Merriam-Webster dictionary dates the old "cat and mouse" cliche back to 1675, but the phrase got a modern twist this week. The Albert Lea Police Department in Minnesota posted a video to Facebook on Wednesday showing a dramatic nighttime chase caught by a cop's dashcam. And, yes, it involves a real cat and a desperate mouse.

The footage shows the car driving along, headlights illuminating the road. The officer slows as a shape moves across the pavement. A cat darts back and forth across the street in hot pursuit of a fleeing mouse. The pair soon disappears, so we will never know if the rodent escaped.

This is just the latest in a line of entertaining and unusual photos and dashcam videos shared online by police departments. In February, Illinois police released a dashcam view of a green meteor fireball. A department in England posted funny shots of a fake-fur "otter" last year, showing that cops can definitely have a sense of humor.

The cat-and-mouse video is a nice break from the usual police updates involving vehicle break-ins, parking violations and human criminal activity.