Pokemon Tamagotchi lets you raise Eevee, its 8 evolutions

The wave of nostalgia created by Pokemon: Let's Go is about to get even bigger.

An upcoming Tamagotchi will let you raise an Eevee you can evolve into one of its eight secondary forms, Pokemon site Serebii confirmed Wednesday.

In addition to evolving Eevee into Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporean, Espeon, Umbreon, Glaceon, Leafeon or Sylveon, you can get Eevee in a Team Rocket outfit or in a form based on morphing Pokemon Ditto.

Tamagotchi, first released in 1997, is an egg-shaped toy that displays a digital pet on a tiny screen and requires you to virtually feed it, lest it die.

The Pokemon version will come in two shells: a mustard brown Eevee version or a pink "Colorful Friends." It's like a more sophisticated version of the Pocket Pikachu exercise toy that came out in 1998.

It will be out in Japan on Jan. 26 and costs 2,300 yen ($20/£16/AU$28). We've asked Tamagotchi-maker Bandai if they'll be available globally but haven't heard back yet.

The original Tamagotchi was re-released in the US last year to celebrate the toy's 20th anniversary.

