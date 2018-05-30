Pokemon Quest is a brand new Pokemon game for mobile and Nintendo Switch

At what was called a "Pokémon 2018 Video Game Press Conference" in Japan Tuesday, Pokemon Company announced a brand new Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch. It's called Pokemon Quest and it's available from today.
We know very little about this game, only what's being revealed at the conference, which was not livestreamed. Pokemon Quest features a simplied, Minecraft-esque aesthetic and is "free-to-start", meaning the game doesn't cost any money upfront and will most likely rely on microtransactions.
Pokemon Quest will be available on both Nintendo Switch and mobile phones.
