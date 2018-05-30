Pokemon Quest is a brand new Pokemon game for mobile and Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Company

At what was called a "Pokémon 2018 Video Game Press Conference" in Japan Tuesday, Pokemon Company announced a brand new Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch. It's called Pokemon Quest and it's available from today.

Grab your Nintendo Switch and get ready for a new adventure! With Pokémon to befriend and hidden treasures to uncover, #PokemonQuest is a brand-new land for you to explore! pic.twitter.com/VZyCXNbG1A — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

The Pokémon in #PokemonQuest were originally discovered in the Kanto region—but this time, they have a boxy, cube-like appearance! pic.twitter.com/CAjZUvFJcH — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

#PokemonQuest allows Trainers of all ages to get in on the action! In this free-to-start game, you can face off against wild Pokémon and embark on many exciting expeditions. pic.twitter.com/CZ57iGKWMX — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

We know very little about this game, only what's being revealed at the conference, which was not livestreamed. Pokemon Quest features a simplied, Minecraft-esque aesthetic and is "free-to-start", meaning the game doesn't cost any money upfront and will most likely rely on microtransactions.



Pokemon Quest will be available on both Nintendo Switch and mobile phones.