Cheaters beware! Pokemon Go is coming for your Pokemon

Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, has announced new features to help curb cheating in the game.

"Pokemon caught using third-party services that circumvent normal gameplay will appear marked with a slash in the inventory and may not behave as expected," the company explained on the Silph Road subreddit.

While Niantic was not specific in the post about which third-party services are being targeted, tools such as GPS fakers that artificially place you in "busy" Pokemon areas or bots to catch Pokemon for you have already been identified as "cheats" in the game.

The company also was not clear about how 'slashed' Pokemon caught by cheating will behave, although various theories have been put forward by players in the subreddit, including "your moves will permanently become splash/struggle" or "it eats the pokemon around it in your inventory".

The announcement comes shortly after Niantic's unveiling of the largest update to the game so far, which brings multiplayer "raid battles" to Pokemon's Gyms.