Ever since it first launched, Pokemon Go tapped into the most basic idea behind the franchise: collecting things. And indeed, wandering around town, capturing random monsters was fun, but it was missing something. The whole reason most Pokemon masters caught the creatures in the first place -- to fight each other.
That's about to change. On Twitter today, Niantic announced that "trainer battles" would be coming to Pokemon Go soon. That is to say, Pokemon Go is finally getting a PVP mode.
The tweets didn't go into detail about how the new trainer battle system woruld work, but the response has been positive: multiplayer Pokemon Battles has long been one of the game's most requested features.
Although some players have concerns about how the multiplayer system will work.
Either way, players are getting their favorite color text and battle outfits ready.
Are you excited for Pokemon Go multiplayer battles? Let us know what you think in the comments below!
Discuss: Pokemon Go may be getting multiplayer battles soon
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.