Pokemon Go Fest returns to Chicago after last year's mess

Getty Images

Pokemon Go is reviving its Pokemon Go Fest event in Chicago, after the confab was a mess last year, and spreading the concept to Europe and Asia this summer, it said Monday.

Pokemon Go Fest: A Walk in the Park will take place July 14-15 in Chicago's Lincoln Park, with single-day tickets going on sale Friday for $20 on the event's website, according to an update on Pokemon Go's blog. An open, ticketless European event called Safari Zone will happen June 30 to July 1 in Dortmund, Germany, and it said it would be announcing another Safari Zone fest in Yokosuka, Japan, planned for later this Summer, as well as other live events to come in Asia.

Pokemon Go was a breakout hit two years ago, a mobile phenomenon from game maker Niantic that familiarized millions of consumers with the concept of augmented reality, a technology that overlays digital images over the real world.

But first stab at a flashy live event last year in Chicago was a mess. After attendees couldn't access the app and long lines prevented them from attending key goings-on, the crowd booed Niantic CEO John Hanke when he went on stage, chanting "We can't play."