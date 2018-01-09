CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Drones

Pocket-sized AirSelfie2 drone upgrades to full HD at CES 2018

The second generation of this compact selfie drone has an upgraded camera and improved battery life.

air-selfie-2-colorsEnlarge Image

The AirSelfie 2 will come in four color options.

 AirSelfie

I tried the original AirSelfie drone, a tiny flying camera that attaches to your phone case, and it wasn't as bad as I thought it would be. But it still had some issues, including so-so image quality and poor battery life.

Now we get the AirSelfie2, announced here at CES 2018, which should be significantly better. It has an upgraded 12-megapixel camera for full HD photo and video, 50 percent longer battery life (giving a total flying time of 4 minutes, 30 seconds), as well as more integrated storage (16GB) and an upgraded app for iOS and Android phones.

Not much bigger than an iPhone, this mini drone is still expensive at $300 (it should cost less than $200). It'll be available in March, and comes in four colors: silver, black, gold and rose gold.

airselfie2-8
17
AirSelfie2 drone takes flight

We'll let you know how much of an improvement it is over the original once we get our hands on a review sample. In the meantime, here are its key specs:

  • 12-megapixel camera for full HD photo and video, with 85-degree field of view
  • 3.72 x 2.71 x 0.45 inches (94 by 69 by 11mm)
  • Weighs just over 2 ounces (57 grams)
  • 16GB of onboard storage
  • Battery life that runs up to 50 percent longer than the original (4 minutes, 30 seconds)
  • Can travel more than 60 feet from home base
  • Vibration absorption system
  • Powerbank for anywhere/anytime recharging
  • Connects wirelessly to most with iOS and Android devices, allowing you to upload shots to social media or share them quickly
  • Protective bumper included
  • Price: $300 (available for purchase in March), which converts to about £220 or AU$380
  • Comes in silver, black, gold and rose gold
Samsung's The Wall 146-inch TV
38
All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018

What to expect from the big screens of 2018: From OLED to QLED to Micro LED, CES is the place where screen time is absolutely friggin' huge. Here's a peek.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.

Next Article: Google Assistant takes on Alexa with four smart displays at CES