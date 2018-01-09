Pocket-sized AirSelfie2 drone upgrades to full HD at CES 2018

Enlarge Image AirSelfie

I tried the original AirSelfie drone, a tiny flying camera that attaches to your phone case, and it wasn't as bad as I thought it would be. But it still had some issues, including so-so image quality and poor battery life.

Now we get the AirSelfie2, announced here at CES 2018, which should be significantly better. It has an upgraded 12-megapixel camera for full HD photo and video, 50 percent longer battery life (giving a total flying time of 4 minutes, 30 seconds), as well as more integrated storage (16GB) and an upgraded app for iOS and Android phones.

Not much bigger than an iPhone, this mini drone is still expensive at $300 (it should cost less than $200). It'll be available in March, and comes in four colors: silver, black, gold and rose gold.

We'll let you know how much of an improvement it is over the original once we get our hands on a review sample. In the meantime, here are its key specs:

12-megapixel camera for full HD photo and video, with 85-degree field of view



3.72 x 2.71 x 0.45 inches (94 by 69 by 11mm)



Weighs just over 2 ounces (57 grams)



16GB of onboard storage



Battery life that runs up to 50 percent longer than the original (4 minutes, 30 seconds)



Can travel more than 60 feet from home base



Vibration absorption system



Powerbank for anywhere/anytime recharging



Connects wirelessly to most with iOS and Android devices, allowing you to upload shots to social media or share them quickly



Protective bumper included



Price: $300 (available for purchase in March), which converts to about £220 or AU$380



Comes in silver, black, gold and rose gold

What to expect from the big screens of 2018: From OLED to QLED to Micro LED, CES is the place where screen time is absolutely friggin' huge. Here's a peek.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.