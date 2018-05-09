PlayStation still whomping Xbox One, EA reveals in earnings call

While everyone here was following Google I/O and Microsoft Build, EA had its earnings call. Variety was listening and did some math, delivering unto us a calculated total for Xbox One sales in 2017.

According to its math, Variety says, "Microsoft sold about 30 million Xbox One consoles by the end of 2017, compared to the more than 73 million PlayStation sold during roughly the same period, according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson."

It's not that much of surprise, since we've heard estimates in that ballpark over and over.