PlayStation owners who play online know it's $10 a month for PlayStation Plus and you know about the perks: online multiplayer, save game backups and, of course, free games. OK, they vanish if your subscription ever lapses -- so they aren't technically free, but you have to admit, they're a welcome perk.
Mafia III, which headlines this month, first launched in 2016. It follows a Vietnam vet returning to a New Orleans-inspired location to get revenge on a crime boss for betraying him. The game promises a rich story line and a '60s soundtrack and... well, who doesn't want to pretend to be part of the mob?
Here are this month's PS Plus free games:
PlayStation 4
- Mafia III
- Dead by Daylight
Discuss: PlayStation Plus free games for August, featuring Mafia III
