​PlayStation Now will soon stream PS4 games

Hey gamers, you might soon able to stream Nioh, For Honor or Battlefield 1 through PlayStation Now.

Sony said Monday that it's expanding its streaming service's catalog to include PlayStation 4 games. Currently, PlayStation Now, which costs $20 a month, only lets you stream PS3 games to your PS4 and Windows PC.

Sony didn't offer up too many details, other than it plans to kick off a private test with PS4 games on PS Now "in the next few weeks." Subscribers should keep an eye out for an email invitation to the beta.

This news comes on the heels of Sony's announcement last month that PlayStation Now support on platforms other than PC and PS4 will be shut down in the coming months. At the time, Sony said it was shifting its focus and resources to PS4 and Windows PCs. With today's news, it appears it's making good on that move, GameSpot pointed out.