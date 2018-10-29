PlayStation Classic full games list: Metal Gear Solid, GTA and more

PlayStation Twitter

Sony revealed all 20 games that'll come on the PlayStation Classic on Monday, as it gears up for the Dec. 3 release.

We got a sampling of the classic '90s games that'll be on the $100 retro mini console when it was announced last month, but Sony announced a full list in a blog post:

The PlayStation Classic is 45 percent smaller than the original 1994 console. It comes with an HDMI cable, two wired non-DualShock controllers and a USB power cord, but no AC adapter. If you're feeling nostalgic for a simpler era of gaming, get yours preordered before it sells out.

In Japan, it'll have a slightly different set of games, as highlighted by the PlayStation Japan blog. Here are the games they'll get that Western gamers won't:

We've contacted Sony to ask if we'll be able to use our old DualShock controllers with the Classic.

It follows Nintendo's two retro console releases, the NES Classic and SNES Classic, both of which proved extremely popular with gamers.

First published at 6:08 a.m. PT.

Updated at 7 a.m. PT: Adds details about Japanese version.