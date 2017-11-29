Ridiculous game that barely runs on PC is coming to your phone

Bluehole Studio

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been a runaway hit over the past several months, selling a staggering 20 million copies worldwide -- in spite of being an unfinished, buggy game that makes beefy gaming PCs weep. But according to a Chinese press release from publisher Tencent, you'll soon be able to play the hit game on your phone.

The catch: It's coming to China first.

Known as PUBG for short, the game has you and 99 other players parachute onto an island filled with deadly weaponry and fight to the death. If you're the last person standing, you win. It's a game where winning is about strategy as much as aiming a weapon, and where even cowering in a bathroom can be a nail-biting experience.

Tencent gave no details on release dates in China or plans to expand to other markets, but it's probably safe to assume a game with such a huge following will hit western markets sometime in the future.

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Why wait?

But if you're dying to play PUBG on your phone right now, we may have a solution. Today marks the release of a clone named Rules of Survival (iOS | Android) that shows a lot of promise. It shares a lot of the same characteristics of PUBG: a huge island map, vehicles to drive, and the same cutthroat playing style where there can only be one winner.

In my testing the controls were spot on, I had little to no lag and graphics were smooth as silk on my iPhone 7 Plus. It's a lot of fun to play even on the small screen and miniaturizes PUBG's core concepts well -- even if it didn't give me the same feeling of fear I felt playing the original.

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

One small difference in Rules of Survival is that it increases the player count to 120 players total -- impressive, and different from most other PUBG clones we've played on mobile. (We've tried roughly a dozen, but none have impressed us as much as Rules of Survival so far -- and some ask for way too much personal information.) You can fight alone or create a squad of up to four players.

Amazingly, in my first game, I had some trouble finding weapons early, but I managed to pull it together and hold out to the end. Chicken Dinner for me!

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Rebooting the Reef: CNET dives deep into how tech can help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.