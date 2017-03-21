Play Pokemon on your Apple Watch with this hack

Time to get your retro Pokemon fix.
Software developer Gabriel O'Flaherty Chan has made a Game Boy Color emulator for the Apple Watch Series 2, according to Ars Technica. If you're a Pokemon fan, you'll recognise the name of the software: Giovanni, after the game's Team Rocket villain.
Using an existing iOS emulator called Gambatte, O'Flaherty Chan was able to run Pokemon Yellow with his own Apple Watch-friendly controls. These include select, start and B buttons which run along the bottom of the screen; the A button activated with a tap on the right side; the left just housing a control pad. The Digital Crown scrolls through option lists.
"Since getting an Apple Watch last fall, I've been disappointed by the lack of content," O'Flaherty Chan said in a blog post. "I feel this is my way of giving back to the community."
A previous effort to bring more games to the Apple Watch saw Facebook developers run a barely playable Doom in 2015.
While a better effort, Giovanni isn't without bugs, and was created mainly as a proof of concept. Inviting feedback, O'Flaherty Chan has made the open source available on Github.