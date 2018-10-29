Amusing bug on Pixel 3 XL displays a second notch

Sarah Tew/CNET

A (rather funny) bug on the Pixel 3 XL has some users seeing double.

As posted by Twitter users Jessie Burroughs, Kyle Gutschow and Judner Aura, and reported by Android Police, Google's big-screen flagship phone is mistakenly displaying two black notches on its display instead of the standard single notch for the front-facing camera.

Google confirmed that a fix for it is coming soon, but gave no official explanation. The bug may have something to do with switching the phone's screen orientation from vertical to landscape, the second notch reportedly disappearing after a fresh restart.

Aside from the strange looking dual-notch bug, the Pixel 3 XL (and its smaller Pixel 3 counterpart) is still an excellent phone. Although it does't have expandable memory, it has a top-of-the-line camera, a water-resistant design and can screen spam calls with its built-in Google Assistant software.

