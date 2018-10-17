Check out CNET's full reviews of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, now!
The Pixel 3 is one of Google's most refined phones yet. It's got the specs to compete with the iPhone XS and Galaxy 9, features dual 8-megapixel front-facing cameras for spectacular selfies and even supports wireless charging, all for hundreds less than the competition.
On top of all that, it ships with Android Pie, along with the deep well of Google's services, not to mention retooled camera processing that promises vivid low light photography and features to help select your best photo.
But how does it stack up with previous versions of the Pixel? We put together an exhaustive chart of all the various specs so you can see how the older Pixels stand up to the latest from Google's current flagship line of phones.
Pixel comparison
|
|Google Pixel 3
|Google Pixel 2
|Google Pixel
|Display size, resolution
|5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels
|5-inch AMOLED; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|443ppi
|441 ppi
|441 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.7x2.7x0.3 in
|5.7x2.7x0.3 in
|5.7x2.74x0.34 in (at its thickest)
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|145.6x68.2x7.9 mm
|145.7x69.7x7.8 mm
|143.8x69.54x8.58 mm (at its thickest)
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.2oz; 148g
|5.04 oz; 143g
|5.04 oz; 143g
|Mobile software
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 8 Oreo
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Camera
|12.2-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12.3-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|Dual 8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz + 1.6GHz octa-core)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, octa-core)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core)
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 128GB
|32GB, 128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|None
|Battery
|2,915 mAh
|2,700 mAh
|2,770 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|Yes
|Special features
|IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box
|Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$799 (64GB); $899 (128GB)
|$649 (64GB), $749 (128GB)
|$649 (32GB); $749 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£739 (64GB); £839 (128GB)
|£629 (64GB), £729 (128GB)
|£599 (32GB); £699 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,199 (64GB); AU$1,349 (128GB)
|AU$1,079 (64GB), AU$1,229 (128GB)
|AU$1,079 (32GB); AU$1,229 (128GB)
Discuss: Pixel 3 vs. Pixel 2 vs. Pixel: Every spec, compared
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.