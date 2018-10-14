The Pixel 3, announced Last week, isn't a small phone by any means. But compared to the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL, Google's 5.5-inch flagship model is the more pocketable version. It feels sleek and slick in the hand, a refinement over past Pixels.
Inside, the Pixel 3 has the specs to bring against the iPhone XS and Galaxy S9. New to the Pixel 3 is a pair of 8-megapixel front-facing cameras, and support for wireless charging. Google will even sell you its own Pixel Stand for $79, which has some Pixel-only tricks.
More importantly, the third-generation Pixel also has the weight of Android Pie software and the deep well of Google's services. At its launch event, Google highlighted some retooled camera processing that promise vivid low light photography and features to help select your best photo. It also puts its AI software, called Google Duplex, to work with a new feature that will talk to robocallers for you.
Our Pixel 3 review is underway, so come back later to see how the phones compare after our real-world tests, especially the Pixel 3's 12.2-megapixel camera. Meanwhile, here's how the specs stack up.
Pixel 3 vs. iPhone XS vs. Galaxy S9
|Google Pixel 3
|Apple iPhone XS
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Display size, resolution
|5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels
|5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|5.8-inch AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|443ppi
|458 ppi
|570 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.7x2.7x0.3 in
|5.7x2.8x0.3 in
|5.81x2.70x0.33 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|145.6x68.2x7.9 mm
|143.6x70.9x7.7 mm
|147.7x68.7x8.5 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.2oz; 148g
|6.2 oz; 177g
|5.75 oz; 163g
|Mobile software
|Android 9 Pie
|iOS 12
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Camera
|12.2-megapixel
|12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|Dual 8-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz octa-core)
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|RAM
|4GB
|TBD
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|400GB
|Battery
|2,915 mAh
|TBD
|3,000mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|None (Face ID)
|Back cover
|Connector
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|Yes
|Special features
|IP68, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Animoji
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-aperture camera; super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$799 (64GB); $899 (128GB)
|$999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB)
|Varies: $720-$800 (64GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£739 (64GB); £839 (128GB)
|£999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB)
|£739
|Price (AUD)
|TBA
|AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB)
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB)
