Pixar drops trailer for animated film 'Coco'

Disney's Pixar released on Wednesday the trailer for "Coco," an animated, 3D movie that includes a magical guitar, a small-screen star and an otherworldly setting.

The movie tells the story of a 12-year-old Mexican boy named Miguel.

"Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician," Pixar's trailer notes say. "Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history."

The film is set for release on Nov. 22 in US theaters.