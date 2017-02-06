'Pirates of the Caribbean' wade ashore in Super Bowl trailer

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate's life looks pretty bleak, at least according to the new "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" Super Bowl trailer. If you're not getting attacked by zombified birds, as happens in the first few seconds, you're dealing with flaming seas and rotting undead attackers.

Where's Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), the target of all this murderous fury? He shows up at the very end of the spot, covered in some hideous-looking mud and raising a drink, as always. It's all set to the ominous tune of Johnny Cash singing "Ain't No Grave," all the more spine-tingling when you remember Cash's release of that song came after his 2003 death.

The "Pirates" set sail again May 26 with an international release.

